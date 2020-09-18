Spc. Gabriel Andino, Delta Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, tells the world why he serves in the U.S. Army, Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 10:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767569
|VIRIN:
|200918-A-BT735-498
|PIN:
|14
|Filename:
|DOD_107994696
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, Spc. Gabriel Andino: This Is Why I Serve, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
