    Spc. Gabriel Andino: This Is Why I Serve

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Spc. Gabriel Andino, Delta Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, tells the world why he serves in the U.S. Army, Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 10:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767569
    VIRIN: 200918-A-BT735-498
    PIN: 14
    Filename: DOD_107994696
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Gabriel Andino: This Is Why I Serve, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    1CD
    Hispanic
    First Team
    Why I Serve
    3ABCT

