Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Meet the Commander," Space Delta 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Wykes 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Delta's, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, we will introduce the commander's of Space Delta's 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. This week, Col. Roy Rockwell, Space Delta 6 commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 10:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767566
    VIRIN: 200918-X-XN492-001
    Filename: DOD_107994670
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Meet the Commander," Space Delta 6, by TSgt Michael Wykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USSF
    Schriever AFB
    Space Delta 6
    DEL 6
    Delta 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT