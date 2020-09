Training for Security Force Assistance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767565" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Constructing an exercise designed to stress Advisors across a continuum of conflict is a necessary criterium when preparing Soldier for the modern battlefield. Working from competition to crisis to conflict, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor discusses Vanguard Focus from Yakima, Washington. Vanguard Focus was the 5th SFAB's Culminating Training Event at Yakima Training Center, Washington, Sept 9-28, 2020, certifying teams, prior to a rotation at the Joint Training Readiness Center in November.