    Engineers Beef up the Base

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    171st Civil Engineer Squadron takes care of some infrastructure upgrades on base. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767564
    VIRIN: 200918-Z-TC737-1001
    Filename: DOD_107994644
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Beef up the Base, by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    Engineer
    Civil Engineering
    ANG
    Prime Beef
    Air Force
    Construction
    National Guard
    CE
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    171st
    Infrastructure Upgrade

