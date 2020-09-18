171st Civil Engineer Squadron takes care of some infrastructure upgrades on base. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767564
|VIRIN:
|200918-Z-TC737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994644
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineers Beef up the Base, by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT