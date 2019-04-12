Bomber Task Force Europe 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress lands on a flightline at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 16, 2020. The U.S. and Europe must preserve their mutual commitment and trust to each other as they face emerging forces and evolving strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny)