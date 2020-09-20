The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) participates in the sink exercise (SINKEX) during Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 19:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767560
|VIRIN:
|200920-N-TW634-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000654
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Chicago Participates in Valiant Shield, by PO1 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
