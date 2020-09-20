Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chicago Participates in Valiant Shield

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) participates in the sink exercise (SINKEX) during Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

