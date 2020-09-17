Astral Knight 2020 kicks off

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, flies over Poland as part of Astral Knight 2020, Sept. 17, 2020. Astral Knight 2020 is a joint, multinational exercise involving Airmen and Soldiers from the United States working with service members from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden. (Photo courtesy of Poland Ministry of Defense photographer Piotr Łysakowski)
