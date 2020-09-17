Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 2020 kicks off

    POLAND

    09.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, flies over Poland as part of Astral Knight 2020, Sept. 17, 2020. Astral Knight 2020 is a joint, multinational exercise involving Airmen and Soldiers from the United States working with service members from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden. (Photo courtesy of Poland Ministry of Defense photographer Piotr Łysakowski)  

