    Ramping things up for Tobruq Legacy 20

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.17.2020

    Video by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and Lithuanian soldiers conduct air defense maneuvers during exercise Tobruq Legacy 20 (TOLY20) in Panevezys, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2020. The exercise is serving as a test, confirmation, and validation of both previous and newly-obtained capabilities, designed to enhance interoperability between U.S. Air Defense Artillery (ADA) forces and partner nations’ Surface Based Air Defense (SBAD) units from Sept. 12-27, 2020 in Lithuania, Germany and Poland. (Army video by Rey Ramon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramping things up for Tobruq Legacy 20, by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th AAMDC
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Tobruq Legacy 2020
    TOLY20
    Surface Based Air Defense
    The Avenger weapon system

