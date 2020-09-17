Ramping things up for Tobruq Legacy 20

U.S. Soldiers and Lithuanian soldiers conduct air defense maneuvers during exercise Tobruq Legacy 20 (TOLY20) in Panevezys, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2020. The exercise is serving as a test, confirmation, and validation of both previous and newly-obtained capabilities, designed to enhance interoperability between U.S. Air Defense Artillery (ADA) forces and partner nations’ Surface Based Air Defense (SBAD) units from Sept. 12-27, 2020 in Lithuania, Germany and Poland. (Army video by Rey Ramon)
Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 08:31
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:03:11
Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
