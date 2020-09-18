Members of the 36th Contingency Response Group conduct night operations in support of Valiant Shield 2020 on September 18, 2020, Northwest Field. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
This work, Night Ops During Valiant Shield 2020, by SrA Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS
