    Night Ops During Valiant Shield 2020

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 36th Contingency Response Group conduct night operations in support of Valiant Shield 2020 on September 18, 2020, Northwest Field. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767555
    VIRIN: 200918-F-SX156-1145
    Filename: DOD_107994457
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Ops During Valiant Shield 2020, by SrA Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG
    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Hercules
    C-130
    36th Contingency Response Group
    36th Wing
    Valiant Shield
    36th CRG
    CRS
    736th Security Forces Squadron
    736th SFS
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    Ryan Brooks
    36th Contingency Response Squadron
    644th Combat Comm

