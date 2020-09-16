Marshall Center Launches New Video Podcast Series ‘Security in the 21st Century’

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN (Sept. 16, 2020) – “Security in the 21st Century” is a brand new Marshall Center video podcast series launched and hosted by our professor, Dr. Suzanne Loftus. This series engages in conversations with professionals from academia, government, international organizations and the private sector to discuss important security-related challenges of our day through an integrated approach to security. By tying these different sectors together into provoking and insightful conversations, the video podcast series primarily addresses current security challenges related to great power competition, disinformation campaigns and the transatlantic relationship. This episode features an interview with Algirde Pipikaite, the Project Lead for Industry Solutions in the Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum in Geneva, Switzerland. Stay tuned for the next episode of “Security in the 21st Century”! Be sure to Like and Subscribe to the YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiD1JUez7SFa68NBeOx2mA For news of upcoming podcasts, follow Loftus: Instagram: dr_loftus Twitter: suzie_loftus (DOD Video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mikki L. Sprenkle)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 07:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767553
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-KH856-628
|Filename:
|DOD_107994393
|Length:
|00:39:09
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
