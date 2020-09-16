Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marshall Center Launches New Video Podcast Series ‘Security in the 21st Century’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN (Sept. 16, 2020) – “Security in the 21st Century” is a brand new Marshall Center video podcast series launched and hosted by our professor, Dr. Suzanne Loftus. This series engages in conversations with professionals from academia, government, international organizations and the private sector to discuss important security-related challenges of our day through an integrated approach to security. By tying these different sectors together into provoking and insightful conversations, the video podcast series primarily addresses current security challenges related to great power competition, disinformation campaigns and the transatlantic relationship. This episode features an interview with Algirde Pipikaite, the Project Lead for Industry Solutions in the Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum in Geneva, Switzerland. Stay tuned for the next episode of “Security in the 21st Century”! Be sure to Like and Subscribe to the YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiD1JUez7SFa68NBeOx2mA For news of upcoming podcasts, follow Loftus: Instagram: dr_loftus Twitter: suzie_loftus (DOD Video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mikki L. Sprenkle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 07:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767553
    VIRIN: 200916-A-KH856-628
    Filename: DOD_107994393
    Length: 00:39:09
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Launches New Video Podcast Series ‘Security in the 21st Century’, by SFC Mikki Sprenkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    Marshall Center
    Dr. Suzanne Loftus
    Security in the 21st Century

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT