Aaron M. Safran was born in Poland in 1919. Following his emigration from Poland in the late 1930s, Safran was drafted into the United States Army in early 1942. After completing Basic Combat Training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Pfc. Safran deployed with B Company, 307th Regiment, 77th Infantry Division. While serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations, Pfc. Safran earned the Purple Hert Medal for wounds sustained during combat.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 18:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767553
|VIRIN:
|200928-A-VX676-675
|PIN:
|200928
|Filename:
|DOD_108000547
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|QUEENS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Centenarian reflects on WWII service, Purple Heart, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
