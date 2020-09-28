Centenarian reflects on WWII service, Purple Heart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767553" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aaron M. Safran was born in Poland in 1919. Following his emigration from Poland in the late 1930s, Safran was drafted into the United States Army in early 1942. After completing Basic Combat Training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Pfc. Safran deployed with B Company, 307th Regiment, 77th Infantry Division. While serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations, Pfc. Safran earned the Purple Hert Medal for wounds sustained during combat.