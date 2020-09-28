Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Centenarian reflects on WWII service, Purple Heart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Aaron M. Safran was born in Poland in 1919. Following his emigration from Poland in the late 1930s, Safran was drafted into the United States Army in early 1942. After completing Basic Combat Training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Pfc. Safran deployed with B Company, 307th Regiment, 77th Infantry Division. While serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations, Pfc. Safran earned the Purple Hert Medal for wounds sustained during combat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 18:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767553
    VIRIN: 200928-A-VX676-675
    PIN: 200928
    Filename: DOD_108000547
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: QUEENS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centenarian reflects on WWII service, Purple Heart, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Guam
    Purple Heart Medal
    307th Infantry Regiment
    77th ID
    77th Infantry Division
    Aaron M. Safran
    Aaron Safran
    307th Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT