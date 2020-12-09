Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EAES Flight Nurse discusses mission, impact in CENTCOM

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Carissa Backer, a flight nurse assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, discusses what inspired her to become a nurse, as well as her deployed mission and its impact on Sept. 12, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 05:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767549
    VIRIN: 200912-F-XF897-1003
    Filename: DOD_107994375
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EAES Flight Nurse discusses mission, impact in CENTCOM, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    transport
    aeromedical
    AFCENT
    Scott AFB
    TRANSCOM
    air force
    mission
    379AEW
    grand slam wing
    AUAB
    9AF
    932AES
    379EAES

