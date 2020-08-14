Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.14.2020

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Kimbrough staff has diligently been working in collecting and processing COVID-19 specimens. As of Aug. 14, they have screened nearly 3,000 beneficiaries and tested more than 3,200 COVID-19 specimens from the Military Treatment Facilities within the National Capital Region Market. The Kimbrough team is committed to sustaining readiness and promoting health.
    This work, Sustaining Readiness, Promoting Health, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kimbrough
    KACC
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

