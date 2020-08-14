Kimbrough staff has diligently been working in collecting and processing COVID-19 specimens. As of Aug. 14, they have screened nearly 3,000 beneficiaries and tested more than 3,200 COVID-19 specimens from the Military Treatment Facilities within the National Capital Region Market. The Kimbrough team is committed to sustaining readiness and promoting health.
Army Medicine is Army Strong!
This work, Sustaining Readiness, Promoting Health, by Michelle Gonzalez
