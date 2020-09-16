Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe- B-52H Aerial Refuel

    CITY SHOWN, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gets refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Mediterranean Sea after completing a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 16, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 05:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767543
    VIRIN: 200916-F-JR513-5002
    Filename: DOD_107994325
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CITY SHOWN, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF Europe- B-52H Aerial Refuel, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    1CTCS
    B-52 Stratofortress
    RAF Mildenhall
    EUCOM
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    AFGSC
    100 ARW
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope

