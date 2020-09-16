BTF Europe- B-52H Aerial Refuel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, gets refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Mediterranean Sea after completing a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 16, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)