U.S. and Polish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, fly in a formation and refuel over Poland during Astral Knight 20, Sept. 17, 2020. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise that aims to enhance overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767541
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-QJ481-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994271
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100 ARW Refuels U.S. and Polish F-16s for Astral Knight 20 Stringer, by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT