    100 ARW Refuels U.S. and Polish F-16s for Astral Knight 20 Stringer

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lexie West 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Polish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, fly in a formation and refuel over Poland during Astral Knight 20, Sept. 17, 2020. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise that aims to enhance overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767541
    VIRIN: 200917-F-QJ481-0001
    Filename: DOD_107994271
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW Refuels U.S. and Polish F-16s for Astral Knight 20 Stringer, by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    formation
    USAFE
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    ACE
    aerial refueling
    Poland
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    AstralKnight
    Polish F-16 Fighting Falcons
    Astral Knight 20
    AK20

