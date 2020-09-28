Interview with SPC Cesar Banuelos, Arizona National Guard transportation specialist, during assistance at a Mesa, AZ food bank Sept. 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767540
|VIRIN:
|200928-Z-RC891-029
|Filename:
|DOD_108000349
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Interview with SPC Cesar Banuelos, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
