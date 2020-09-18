Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force's 73rd Birthday

    DJIBOUTI

    09.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Happy 73rd birthday U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 03:49
    Category:
    Video ID: 767539
    VIRIN: 200918-N-KX518-043
    Filename: DOD_107994269
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force's 73rd Birthday, by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Happy Birthday
    Air Force
    USAF
    CLDJ
    Wingmen
    73rd Birthday

