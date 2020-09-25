Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ChalleNGe Puerto Rico graduates 200 cadets during COVID-19 Pandemic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    09.25.2020

    Video by Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy applies medical and preventive strategies in order to successfully graduate 200 students.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767539
    VIRIN: 200925-D-UP252-936
    Filename: DOD_108000332
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ChalleNGe Puerto Rico graduates 200 cadets during COVID-19 Pandemic, by Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    puerto rico
    graduation
    youthchallenge
    covid
    covie19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT