ChalleNGe Puerto Rico graduates 200 cadets during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Puerto Rico National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy applies medical and preventive strategies in order to successfully graduate 200 students.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767539
|VIRIN:
|200925-D-UP252-936
|Filename:
|DOD_108000332
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
