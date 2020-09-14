Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stolen Cerberus VII Night Time Flying B-Roll

    GREECE

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein air base C130j flying and United States Air Force personnel performing static line jumps and low cost low altitude drops at night, during Stolen Cerberus VII in Greece.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 05:13
    Category:
    Video ID: 767538
    VIRIN: 200914-F-ZV099-036
    Filename: DOD_107994268
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stolen Cerberus VII Night Time Flying B-Roll, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

