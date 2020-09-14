Ramstein air base C130j flying and United States Air Force personnel performing static line jumps and low cost low altitude drops at night, during Stolen Cerberus VII in Greece.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 05:13
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767538
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-ZV099-036
|Filename:
|DOD_107994268
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stolen Cerberus VII Night Time Flying B-Roll, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS
