    2020 HITT Installation Challenge

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paige Verry 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines participate in the 2020 High Intensity Tactical Training Installation Challenge at Butler Stadium, Marine Corps Base Quantico Virginia., Sep. 25, 2020. Marines completed in various challenges in order to advance to the Marine Corps wide HITT challenge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767535
    VIRIN: 200928-M-KV178-1374
    Filename: DOD_108000260
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 HITT Installation Challenge, by LCpl Paige Verry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    MCBQ

