Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stolen Cerberus C130J flying over Athens B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    09.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    United States Air Force C130js Flying over Athens Greece September 11th 2020 during exercise Stolen Cerberus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 05:13
    Category:
    Video ID: 767534
    VIRIN: 200911-F-ZV099-832
    Filename: DOD_107994243
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stolen Cerberus C130J flying over Athens B-roll, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Greece
    C130J
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    B-roll
    StolenCerberusVII
    Acropolis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT