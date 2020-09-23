Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200923-N-DA693-2001 DEOCS1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    200923-N-DA693-2001
    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2020) A video compilation of Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) about the upcoming Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Sept. 23. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 17:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767534
    VIRIN: 200923-N-DA693-2001
    Filename: DOD_108000243
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    command
    survey
    NMCSD
    climate
    Sailors
    DEOCS

