200923-N-DA693-2001
SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2020) A video compilation of Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) about the upcoming Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Sept. 23. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 17:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767534
|VIRIN:
|200923-N-DA693-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000243
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200923-N-DA693-2001 DEOCS1, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT