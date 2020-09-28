Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #USACEEducates: Recreation Partnerships

    PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    #USACEEducates: ever wonder how much local governments and organizations contribute to recreation on all of the district's 328 miles of navigable waterways? Kathy Griffin, the district's operations division chief, shares how!
    #USACE #PittsburghPartnerships #HeadwatersExcellence

    This work, #USACEEducates: Recreation Partnerships, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

