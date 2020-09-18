Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heart of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Airmen of the Wolf Pack are the heart of the mission. Jets don't fly, equipment doesn't move, and the mission won't happen without them. Our varying backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives make the Wolf Pack the powerhouse that it is today. Let's hear it for the Airmen of the Wolf Pack!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart of the Pack, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

