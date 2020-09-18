Heart of the Pack

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Airmen of the Wolf Pack are the heart of the mission. Jets don't fly, equipment doesn't move, and the mission won't happen without them. Our varying backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives make the Wolf Pack the powerhouse that it is today. Let's hear it for the Airmen of the Wolf Pack!