Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii test their proficiency in basic infantry and Soldier tasks in hopes of earning the Expert Infantryman Badge or the Expert Soldier Badge. The Expert Infantryman badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers, aside from medics.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767529
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-PC678-917
|Filename:
|DOD_107994222
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EIB/ESB Train-up, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT