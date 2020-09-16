Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIB/ESB Train-up

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii test their proficiency in basic infantry and Soldier tasks in hopes of earning the Expert Infantryman Badge or the Expert Soldier Badge. The Expert Infantryman badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers, aside from medics.

