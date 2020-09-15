U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Lehman, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about marksmanship training with M4 carbine at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Sept. 15, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 02:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767527
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994148
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Hometown:
|AVIANO, IT
|Hometown:
|MANIAGO, IT
|Hometown:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range (Interview), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
