Saving Life

Tadao Ohtani, a security guard supervisor assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services, recently rendered life-saving aid twice in the same day while in Tokyo. His supervisor praised his quick thinking, and the Tokyo Fire Department even presented him with a letter of appreciation for his actions.
