Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saving Life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Tadao Ohtani, a security guard supervisor assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services, recently rendered life-saving aid twice in the same day while in Tokyo. His supervisor praised his quick thinking, and the Tokyo Fire Department even presented him with a letter of appreciation for his actions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 04:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767523
    VIRIN: 200918-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107994136
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving Life, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Readiness
    DES
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Security Guard
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    USAG Japan
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    ArmyReadiness
    DoYourPart
    COVID19
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT