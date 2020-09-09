U.S. ARMY Japan and I Corps Forward recently conducted a week-long Contingency Command Post readiness exercise at Sagami General Depot.
#ArmyReadiness #Readiness #SoldierReadiness
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 04:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767522
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994132
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARJ and I Corps Forward CCP, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
