SECAF visits Beale, Sep. 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767522" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett visit the men and women of Recce Town for a brief immersion on the installations mission, Airmen, and capabilities, Sept. 24, 2020.



“Reliable reconnaissance is vital to effective military operations,” Barrett said. “Beale Airmen, through U-2 and RQ-4 operations, contribute directly to military successes globally by providing combatant commanders with critical information to inform decisive actions. Innovation across the 9th Reconnaissance Wing builds successful deterrence to protect the interests of the U.S. and our allies.”