SECAF visits Beale, Sep. 2020

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett visit the men and women of Recce Town for a brief immersion on the installations mission, Airmen, and capabilities, Sept. 24, 2020.
“Reliable reconnaissance is vital to effective military operations,” Barrett said. “Beale Airmen, through U-2 and RQ-4 operations, contribute directly to military successes globally by providing combatant commanders with critical information to inform decisive actions. Innovation across the 9th Reconnaissance Wing builds successful deterrence to protect the interests of the U.S. and our allies.”
