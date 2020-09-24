Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECAF visits Beale, Sep. 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett visit the men and women of Recce Town for a brief immersion on the installations mission, Airmen, and capabilities, Sept. 24, 2020.

    “Reliable reconnaissance is vital to effective military operations,” Barrett said. “Beale Airmen, through U-2 and RQ-4 operations, contribute directly to military successes globally by providing combatant commanders with critical information to inform decisive actions. Innovation across the 9th Reconnaissance Wing builds successful deterrence to protect the interests of the U.S. and our allies.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767522
    VIRIN: 200924-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_108000105
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visits Beale, Sep. 2020, by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #SecAFvisits #RecceTownUSA #USAF #AimHigh #Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT