Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GREYWOLF Continues Modernization with M109A7 Paladins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment (2-82 FA), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, send the first set of Artillery rounds down range with the new M109A7 Paladin, Sept. 17, 2020. The addition of the new Paladin is a part of the GREYWOLF brigades ongoing modernization efforts set to enhance combat power and drive readiness within America’s First Team. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767517
    VIRIN: 200916-A-BT735-477
    PIN: 13
    Filename: DOD_107994093
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Continues Modernization with M109A7 Paladins, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    GREYWOLF
    Paladin
    1CD
    First Team
    Artillery
    3ABCT
    M109A7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT