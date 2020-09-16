GREYWOLF Continues Modernization with M109A7 Paladins

Troopers with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment (2-82 FA), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, send the first set of Artillery rounds down range with the new M109A7 Paladin, Sept. 17, 2020. The addition of the new Paladin is a part of the GREYWOLF brigades ongoing modernization efforts set to enhance combat power and drive readiness within America’s First Team. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
