Golf Company - Motivational Run - 09/17/20

The new Marines of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 17, 2020. Following graduation on Sept. 18, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 21:58
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767515
|VIRIN:
|200917-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994076
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
