Miami native, Ensign Patrick Ellis, talks about his career aboard Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane and the impacts of the counter narcotic mission, Port Everglades, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020. Harriet Lane is homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767511
|VIRIN:
|200917-G-Os599-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_107993972
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|COOPER CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT