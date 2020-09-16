Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Team's SGM Gonzalez explains why he continues to serve (spanish)

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Spc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Sergeant Major Fernando Gonzalez, 1st Cavalry Division operations sergeant major, explains why he joined the Army and why he continues to serve.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 19:36
    Video ID: 767510
    VIRIN: 200916-A-UU257-348
    Filename: DOD_107993963
    Length: 00:01:43
    Language: Spanish
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Team's SGM Gonzalez explains why he continues to serve (spanish), by SPC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    1CD
    Hispanic heritage month
    Army
    recruiting

