    The Singing Nomads

    EGLIN AFB, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 33rd Fighter Wing sing the Air Force Song in dedication to the Air Force's 73rd Birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather Leveille)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Singing Nomads, by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

