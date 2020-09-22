Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah Shift 2020

    SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 33rd Fighter Wing participated in Exercise Savannah Shift Sept. 14-22, 2020. Exercise Savannah Shift is a joint aerial combat training exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard and is the Air National Guard's largest fighter integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather Leveille)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767506
    VIRIN: 200922-F-FG548-4001
    PIN: 963852
    Filename: DOD_108000020
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, US
    pilot
    flight
    F-35A
    F-35ALightningII
    savannahshift

