    MCAS Miramar Web Production Air Show Teaser

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cheng Chang, Lance Cpl. Dylan Hess, Cpl. Andrew Hiatt and Lance Cpl. Krysten Houk

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Teaser video for the MCAS Miramar Air Show 2020 Web Production coming out in October 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 22:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767506
    VIRIN: 200917-M-KY522-1001
    Filename: DOD_107993935
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar Web Production Air Show Teaser, by LCpl Cheng Chang, LCpl Dylan Hess, Cpl Andrew Hiatt and LCpl Krysten Houk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Air show
    f35
    California
    teaser
    web production

