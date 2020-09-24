Task Force Spartan Soldiers conduct an Out of Darkness Ruck March in the Central Command Area of Operation on Sep. 24, 2020. The ruck march was held to bring awareness to suicide and to symbolize leaving the darkness behind with the help of fellow Service Members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
