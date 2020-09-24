video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force Spartan Soldiers conduct an Out of Darkness Ruck March in the Central Command Area of Operation on Sep. 24, 2020. The ruck march was held to bring awareness to suicide and to symbolize leaving the darkness behind with the help of fellow Service Members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)