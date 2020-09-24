Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Out of Darkness Ruck March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers conduct an Out of Darkness Ruck March in the Central Command Area of Operation on Sep. 24, 2020. The ruck march was held to bring awareness to suicide and to symbolize leaving the darkness behind with the help of fellow Service Members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767503
    VIRIN: 200924-Z-IP781-060
    Filename: DOD_107999996
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Out of Darkness Ruck March, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

