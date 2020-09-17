Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Capt. Dorothy Hernaez, talks about her recent counter narcotic patrol in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea, Port Everglades, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020. The crew offloaded approximately 12,100 pounds of cocaine and approximately 5,759 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $216 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767503
    VIRIN: 200917-G-os599-1004
    Filename: DOD_107993908
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Virginia
    Portsmouth
    Florida
    coast guard
    Caribbean Sea
    drug
    Port Everglades
    eastern pacific
    counter narcotics
    Harriet Lane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT