The commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Capt. Dorothy Hernaez, talks about her recent counter narcotic patrol in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea, Port Everglades, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020. The crew offloaded approximately 12,100 pounds of cocaine and approximately 5,759 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $216 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767503
|VIRIN:
|200917-G-os599-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_107993908
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT