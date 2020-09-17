Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Don't Give Up campaign at McConnell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Wing leadership at McConnell Air Force Base held signs to encourage Airmen to not give up as part of the Don't Give Up campaign run through September as a suicide prevention initiative.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767500
    VIRIN: 200917-F-KR468-0001
    Filename: DOD_107993841
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't Give Up campaign at McConnell, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    McConnell AFB
    22 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT