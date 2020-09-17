Wing leadership at McConnell Air Force Base held signs to encourage Airmen to not give up as part of the Don't Give Up campaign run through September as a suicide prevention initiative.
09.17.2020
09.17.2020
B-Roll
767500
200917-F-KR468-0001
DOD_107993841
00:00:51
US
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, Don't Give Up campaign at McConnell, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
