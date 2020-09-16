Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Sally clean-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Vectrus contractors clean up debris around Keesler after Hurricane Sally to continue normal operations Sept. 17. There were no injuries to Keesler personnel and the base sustained minimal damage and no significant flooding. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767496
    VIRIN: 200916-F-DO876-1069
    Filename: DOD_107993823
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Sally clean-up, by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Keesler AFB
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Vectrus
    Hurricane Sally

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT