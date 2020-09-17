Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLM Morale, Welfare and Recreation Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    The Morale, Welfare and Recreation department speaks about exciting services and events on JBLM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 17:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767495
    VIRIN: 200917-D-ML822-422
    Filename: DOD_107993822
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Morale, Welfare and Recreation Brief, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    jblm
    mwr
    army sponsorship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT