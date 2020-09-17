A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City, Iowa lands at the Sioux City Airport on September 17, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767494
|VIRIN:
|200917-Z-KZ880-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107993821
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 lands, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS
