    KC-135 lands

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City, Iowa lands at the Sioux City Airport on September 17, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767494
    VIRIN: 200917-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_107993821
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 lands, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    landing
    Iowa
    KC-135
    land
    U.S. Air Force
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Statotanker
    Sioux City Airport

