SSgt Lawrence Miller, maintenance chief, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, gives an interview concerning his occupation, and discusses the F-35B Lightning II. This interview was conducted to support the NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show. (Official U.S. Marine Corps footage by LCpl Aidan Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 17:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767491
|VIRIN:
|200917-M-HB448-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107993818
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SSgt Lawrence Miller Personality Piece Interview for NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show, by LCpl Aidan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT