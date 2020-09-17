Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73rd Air Force Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force celebrates 73 years of a proud heritage, a legacy of valor, and a tradition of honor, through military service to our nation. Established 18 September 1947. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Hill AFB
    Air Force Birthday
    Hill Air Force Base
    Hill Air Force Base Utah
    73rd Air Force Birthday

