Verified Combat Arms Training and Maintenance - Edwards Air Force Base - AVAS2020

Get a behind the scenes look at the training that's conducted by the CATM personnel at Edwards Air Force Base. We are so thankful to the men and women of our Security Forces who keep us safe, and those who train them!