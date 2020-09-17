Verified Combat Arms Training and Maintenance - Edwards Air Force Base - AVAS2020

Get a behind the scenes look at the training that's conducted by the CATM personnel at Edwards Air Force Base. We are so thankful to the men and women of our Security Forces who keep us safe, and those who train them!
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 17:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767488
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-CR263-239
|Filename:
|DOD_107993815
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
