Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Verified Combat Arms Training and Maintenance - Edwards Air Force Base - AVAS2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Get a behind the scenes look at the training that's conducted by the CATM personnel at Edwards Air Force Base. We are so thankful to the men and women of our Security Forces who keep us safe, and those who train them!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 17:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767488
    VIRIN: 200917-F-CR263-239
    Filename: DOD_107993815
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AIRSHOW
    EAFB
    TCOTATU
    AVAS2020
    hybridairshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT