    SSgt Tyler Olson Personality Piece Interview for NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Owen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    SSgt Tyler Olsen, maintenance chief, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, gives an interview concerning his occupation, and discusses the F-35B Lightning II. This interview was conducted to support the NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show. (Official U.S. Marine Corps footage by GySgt Brandon M. Owen/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 17:35
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Hometown: PIERSON, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Tyler Olson Personality Piece Interview for NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show, by GySgt Brandon Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    NAS Oceana
    F-35
    MCAS Beaufort

