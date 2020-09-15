Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, with 6th Marine Corps District, remembers his journey at 11 years of age from Nicaragua to the U.S., and how his upbringing led him to a life of military service at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, on Sept. 03, 2020. Montalvan enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995, and earned a commissioning through the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program in 2002. He currently serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6th MCD, where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure that the most qualified men and women are given the opportunity to join the Marine Corps.
Lt. Col. José Luis Montalván, de 6th Marine Corps District, recuerda su viaje a los 11 años de edad desde Nicaragua a los Estados Unidos, y cómo su crianza lo llevó a una vida de servicio militar en MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, en septiembre . 03, 2020. Montalvan se enlistó en la Marine Corps en 1995, y obtuvo un encargo a través del Programa de Educación de Comisionamiento de Alistados Marinos en 2002. Actualmente se desempeña como oficial de operaciones de reclutamiento del distrito para el 6th MCD, donde supervisa las operaciones de reclutamiento para garantizar que hombres y mujeres calificados tengan la oportunidad de entrar al Marine Corps.
(Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 17:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767482
|VIRIN:
|200915-M-GP312-388
|Filename:
|DOD_107993787
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Hometown:
|HIALEAH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Immigrant to Marine Corps Officer | De inmigrante a oficial del Marine Corps (No Subtitles), by Sgt Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT