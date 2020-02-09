Heritage Today - Same Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The day you decide to serve isn’t the day you give up who you are, it’s the day you show who you are, and the day we become stronger for having you in our ranks. No matter your culture, your beliefs, your background, or whom you identify as one thing will always be true: you belong here. Aim High Airman.