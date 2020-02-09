The day you decide to serve isn’t the day you give up who you are, it’s the day you show who you are, and the day we become stronger for having you in our ranks. No matter your culture, your beliefs, your background, or whom you identify as one thing will always be true: you belong here. Aim High Airman.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767479
|VIRIN:
|200902-O-AC590-737
|Filename:
|DOD_107999646
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Today - Same Mission, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
