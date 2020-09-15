Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    93d AGOW Weather Squadron Re-designation Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carly Kavish 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Danielle Willis congratulates the 3d Weather Squadron and the 18th Weather Squadron on becoming Combat Weather Squadrons Sept. 18th, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 17:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767469
    VIRIN: 200915-F-UB655-135
    Filename: DOD_107993674
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93d AGOW Weather Squadron Re-designation Message, by SSgt Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Fort Hood
    Georgia
    GA
    SWO
    Moody Air Force Base
    Texas
    Fort Bragg
    MAFB
    Battlefield Airmen
    Staff Weather Officer
    18th ASOG
    18th Air Support Operations Group
    18th Weather Squadron
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    3d Weather Squadron
    3d Air Support Operations Group
    3d ASOG
    18th Combat Weather Squadron
    3d Combat Weather Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT