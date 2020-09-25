Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Suicide Awareness Month 2020

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Six Airman of different ranks agreed to be interviewed without knowing the questions. This video highlights the importance of our connections and suicide awareness.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 05:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767458
    VIRIN: 200925-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_107999347
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, National Suicide Awareness Month 2020, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Suicide Awareness
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa

